ALERT !!! THE COLLAPSE OF AMERICA 2017 !!!
CBO accuracy for forecasting has missed multiple times. The deep state will not let up, it now is going after Jeff Sessions again with no confirmation, but even if the story is true there is nothing there. The creator of the dossier and the owner of Fusion GPS are going to be subpoenaed to appear in front of the Senate. CIA chief very worried about Wikileaks, looking to go after Assange. US concludes that Kim Jong Un not crazy, he is protecting his country. EU very angry at the US saying these new sanctions will not help Europe, it will actually make things worse. CIA admits that they supported the moderate rebels and paid their salaries. US special operations commander says the US really cannot stay in Syria, it would be against International law. Syria wants the coalition to pay for the infrastructure damage to its country. US says Assad has not used chemical weapons since the strike, correction, Assad has not used chemical weapons since they were removed from the country.The US needs to work with the world or the US will be left behind as the world moves on.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment