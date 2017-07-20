Alarm Bells Are Going Off Everywhere, The Message, This Economy Cannot Be Sustained
Credit card companies begin to make offers to retailers to stop accepting cash and only use debit or credit. CBO says that Trump will not be able to balance the budget because the debt is unsustainable. 40% of the Fed's balance sheet is interest for foreign banks. We have reached the 1999 stock market bubble, this is not going to end well. Bank of America is reporting that within 3-4 months the entire economy will begin to break apart. The IMF is reporting that Canada might be in trouble after raising interest rates, the housing market might start to implode.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment