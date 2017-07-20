Alan Greenspan -- Economy entering very tough period of stagflation
this man is as big a fraud as there ever was...he wonders why gross domestic savings is DOWN? Do ya think it could because of some clown brought in by Reagan 30 years ago that BROUGHT INTEREST RATES TO ZERO and destroyed incentive to save?...Greenspun is a ...
This maniac criminal should be in jail for the fraud he has perpetrated on the American people. He is the devil and only cares about the fortunes of his wall street buddies. The entire economy is a hoax of fake government statistics and manipulations of asset prices. To hell with Greenspan. Since he came on the scene the American standard of living is down down down. I see bums and homeless everywhere--he is to blame.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment