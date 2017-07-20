According to JIM RICKARDS CIA Employee interview the Global Economy is Collapsed.326 trillion Crisis
JIM Rickards is the real deal! He speaks the truth and I sure hope he is wrong about this devastating reset. If it happens it will be considered a "Financial 9/11" in the future history books our kids will be reading about. This is just insane...run to the gold people while you still can...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment