A possible economic collapse in the Fall -- Don McAlvany -- 11 July 2017
When it comes to alternative investing and being prepared for the inevitable, Don McAlvany is a legend. He is the editor of the McAlvany Intelligence Advisor, a monthly geopolitical / financial intelligence newsletter analyzing global economic, social, political and monetary developments and their affect on our country, free enterprise system, families, and personal finances for today and the future of America. Right now he’s very concerned about a possible economic collapse in the Fall. He believes that precious metals are the ultimate insurance policy. He’s doing a US speaking tour this summer. Go here to see his schedule and get more information. Don is truly a visionary.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
