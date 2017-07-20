A message You Need To Hear!

Want to be connected ? Put down the cell phones computers and all social networking and delete them from your lives. And go visit your friends and family. Really connect. Sadly most will be inspired by this speech and do nothing to make changes in your lives. The greatest cancer in our lives is social media. Time to remove it from our lives
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment