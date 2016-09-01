You Won't Believe What They Admitted on the News in 1971...
The Depopulation Agenda
Africa's becoming a GRAVEYARD thanks to compromised vaccines administered by the World Health Organization.
1. Vaccines cause cancer in later or random stages of life for people vaccinated, with no 'known' cure.
2. Elites don't vaccinate.
3. CRISPR and other forms of DNA manipulation are "discovered" and prolong life indefinitely unless you get something like... cancer.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment