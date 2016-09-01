WW3 Cyber Warfare RED ALERT

Cyberattack goes global, hits companies in at least 10 countries worldwide
A huge cyberattack has hit firms in at least 10 different countries – from India to the United States. It was first reported in Ukraine and Russia, which have been worst hit. Miguel Francis Santiago reports.
