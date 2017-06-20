Will we have enough rope for all these Washington traitors
So much criminality in Washington D.C. Who would have thought that the swamp was so big? Now we find out that people that we trusted as our elected officials were running the biggest spy ring in history. There are no secrets in the world, except the one that most Americans don't know--that the Deep State has turned our government into a corrupt cesspool of immorality and greed. Join Betsy and Thomas as they outline the recent updates on Capitol Hill, the seizure of Debbie Wasserman Schultz computer, the coverup of the Pakastani Awan Brothers, and the traitors that stand among us. The American Intelligence Media is a citizen movement to bring truth and light to all citizens who care to know. Please go to www.aim4truth.org and join our email list where you will get news and intelligence updates daily.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment