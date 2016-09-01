Why You DON’T Have to Worry About BAD CREDIT! This Just Happened.

Bad credit? No credit? No problem. The credit firms have just decided to
wipe off many negative elements of individual's credit report. This was
done specifically to boost their creditworthiness to boost the economy.
So in the end, whenever there is a problem, just cover it up.
