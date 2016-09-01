Why Is CERN Going to Bilderberg This Year?
You have to ask, if Cern is just a dull scientific project albeit a potentially very important one, then why all the symbolism around it? Why the statues? Why the dances? Why the filmed ritual which some say was just a joke, a pretend event? What other serious scientific work surrounds itself with this kind of 'window-dressing'? What does it all mean? It certainly coincides with a surge of occultic and satanic symbolism in the world, eg the erection of certain satanic statues in cities, Satanists included in multi-faith prayers at certain public events in mainstream life, Council meetings etc..
Posted by Bob Chapman
