What Will You OWN When The Music Stops? -- David McAlvany
What will you actually OWN when the music stops playing?
If you think the US stock market looks a bit toppy, as valuations hit new all time highs... If you think the nearly $1,000 price for one share of Amazon stock seems a bit lofty... If you think the rise of the crypto currencies as an alternative to the US Dollar is an important story, and if you think that the quantifiable manipulation of the gold and silver markets by criminal international banks is a clear sign of why OWNING precious metals in PHYSICAL form is so important, then this is the interview for you.
The CEO of McAlvany Financial Group David McAlvany says, "We have no idea how much risk is in the system, and we continue to play some sort of musical chairs game where we just hope that when the music stops, we have a chair. There ARE people assuming there are no chairs, we're all going to be fighting for one single chair, and there's too many people involved."
Friends, it's time to prepare for a very bad ending to the song that's currently playing.
