What will happen Sept, 23,2017?Steve Quayle - End Times Discusses the New Gent
but this 23 Sep 2017 sign is the only concrete sign The blood moons were Harbengers to come. 21 Aug 2017..i am not tired..why get tired..you are going to have bull shit promphecy but you have to read your bible and see Rev 12 is coming the only sign that is valid. the blood moons were harbingers and so is the 21 August eclipes a harbenger before 23 Sep 2017..Jesus is coming and so is DOOOM! THIS TIME IT IS DIFFERENT because it is in the stars! Astronomy not Astrology big difference
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment