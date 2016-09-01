What We Didn't Learn At Bilderberg 2017

What do we know about the secret, behind-closed-door globalist soiree that was Bilderberg 2017 in Chantilly, Virginia? Only what the Bilderbergers told us, and we know they're lying to us about who is in attendance so why should we trust them about anything? This year James breaks down what we were and weren't told about what was happening at Bilderberg, and what other globalist conferences might be worth keeping our eye on.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment