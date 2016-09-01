What Civil War Really Looks Like: Matt Bracken, Sergeant Tim & Stan Deyo
Matt Bracken was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1957 and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1979 with a degree in Russian Studies.
He was commissioned in the US Navy through the NROTC program at UVA, and then graduated from Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training class 105 in Coronado California. He served on east coast UDT and SEAL teams, taking a Naval Special Warfare detachment to Beirut in 1983. Mr. Bracken left active duty after Lebanon, upon completion of his obligated military service, but he remained in an active reserve status through the remainder of the 1980s.
8:30pm EDT Welcome return guest, Sergeant Tim Weldon. Tim served in various war torn countries, many former Soviet states and was part of a mission to Moscow that placed him directly in front of the Russian Parliament Building, where the world saw tanks and heavy armor open fire, as the Soviet Government collapsed under the weight of economic and asymmetric warfare in 1991.
Sergeant Tim is a 20 year veteran of one of America's Armed Services, Russian linguist and translator as well as international weapons inspector.
Sergeant Tim is also a regular contributor to the Hagmann Report where he pens original articles on topics that range from geopolitical strategy in 2017 to the role of the Christian Warrior in modern American society.
9:00pm EST it is time, once again, for Tuesdays with Stan. Stan Deyo is an international speaker on myriad topics including: the location of the Garden of Eden, ancient archeology and the deep state New World Order Agenda.
Stan’s wife, Holly, is the author of one of the top shelf prepper books of all time, Dare to Prepare.
