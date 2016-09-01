WELCOME TO TRUTH
This is an informative and coherent documentary that exposes the hidden truth that you will never or very rarely get to see in the mainstream media. It has to do with the rule of secrecy behind the scenes of world politics, that has been steadily working on a covert plan to dominate the world and rule over us all without our consent. The world needs to wake up to this reality before it's too late.
0:00 Open your Eyes
7:20 One World Government/New World Order
11:15 Who Really is in Control?
21:07 Economic Slavery to the Elite
36:00 Satanism &Occultism
1:40:04 The Truth about 911
2:04:02 War on Afghanistan
2:19:50 War on Iraq
2:54:51 War = Profit
3:00:19 Depopulation Agenda
3:22:55 Global (Electronic) Currency
3:25:13 RFID Micro Chip
3:31:48 Big Brother
3:43:03 Media Monopoly
3:47:04 The Influence of Media
