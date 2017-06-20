We Are Now At The Tipping Point, The Economic Contraction Picks Up Speed
Mexican industrial production crashed, this is a somewhat unprecedented and sudden downshift. Retail, commercial real estate is in trouble. Retailers are asking for very short lease deals just in case they go bankrupt. Consumer push their credit to the limit and now we are seeing a surge in credit defaults. Boeing laying off thousands and moving some operations to China. Consumers are at their weakest point since the great recession. GDP will need to be revised for the 2nd quarter because wholesale inventories have plunged. The Fed will make their decision about an interest rate hike next week. Glass-Steagall needs to be reinstated and this is now on Trumps radar.
Posted by Bob Chapman
