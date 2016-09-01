Watch this and You'll be Left Shocked... (2017-2018 EVENTS)
A bunch of guys who dress like penguins and look like Uncle Fester. Them fancy duds don't cover up the Fester ... yeah, we really need these eggheads leading us, look what they've taken us to. A state of perpetual warfare and economic downturn, disintegrated liberty and cultural identification. The birds of midheaven are going to pick the eyes out of their carcasses. So much for the phony penguins....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment