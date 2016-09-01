U.S. Pensions Will be Bankrupt in 4 Years! Countless People Will Not Survive!
Pension funds and other retirement accounts are a simple concept. Invest the money now and we’ll pay you out at a later date. It’s a simple Ponzi scheme that works well under most conditions. Just keep money pouring in and you will always have money to give out. But what about if you don’t have enough money coming in? What happens then? Also, this money you put in has been gambled with. Tampered with.
In the end, there will be nothing left for you and I.
Posted by Bob Chapman
