#UNRIG Robert David Steele on Donald Trump & More
Robert David Steele rejoins the program to discuss the coming economic
turmoil, summer protests, and Trump. We also discuss geopolitical issues
and the United States position in the world.
Warning: There are
very disturbing issues and revelations discussed during this interview.
Please do your own research and learn about the issues.
