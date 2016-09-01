UNRIG Robert David Steele Interview

My talk with Robert David Steele Nobel Peace Prize nominee, about a new vision for humanity, as people remember and discover their power again, and refuse to collaborate with the deep state anymore. We talk about #UNRIG which Robert co founded with Cynthia McKinney, in an attempt to restore integrity and peace in government, favoring peace and prosperity over war and waste.
