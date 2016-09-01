Two Key Things That Got Overlooked About Project MK Ultra
Slavery is the most scientifically advanced area of knowledge ever to exist.
slavery is not just forced labor. Governments, economical systems ad religions are also a form of soft slavery, a very dangerous one, because you might not see who is ruling you. The best form of slavery is the one that makes you think you are free. For example, people love movies about the colonial days, and slavery. However, many do not know that there is a body of evidence that shows that many "slaves" had payrolls, and specific currencies, they were paid for their services. Of course, several groups want to extinguish the white race, and use slavery as a form of virulent propaganda. Hard slavery, like forced labor, and soft slavery, like money and propaganda, always go hand on hand.
Posted by Bob Chapman
