Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump Confirms, The Economy Will Be Brought Down & It Will Be Chaotic

Trump Confirms, The Economy Will Be Brought Down & It Will Be Chaotic




  if the economy is brought down all Trump has to do is transfer the money printing power over to the US Treasury and then everyone gets paid in that and buys with that nothing changes.... because money is and ideology it isn't real the paper can represent whatever the hell you or they want it to. If the banks say they won't accept the new currency then we will bypass them ourselves and start new banks.﻿
 Trump is the catalyst that would cause this. You can't take money from the majority of Americans and it to the wealthy ones. When people have money people spend money. Americans will suffer under Trumps Tax proposal. Trumpcare will devastate Americans financially. Vote in2018 & 2020.﻿








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers