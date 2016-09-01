Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Time Is An Illusion - David Icke


Time doesn't exist only clocks do





Time does not exist as a thing in itself. Time is the motion of one thing with respect to another thing. The measurement of time is the count of motion (vibration) of a standard thing as reference. Time IS motion (vibration).﻿

If we realize, who we are as: Infinite Consciousness with different experiences. It will end the slavery to the Archons.﻿







