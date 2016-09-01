Time Is An Illusion - David Icke

Time does not exist as a thing in itself. Time is the motion of one thing with respect to another thing. The measurement of time is the count of motion (vibration) of a standard thing as reference. Time IS motion (vibration).
If we realize, who we are as: Infinite Consciousness with different experiences. It will end the slavery to the Archons.
