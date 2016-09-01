Three Indicators Put The U.S. On Track For An Economic Disaster

Brexit talks begin and they will continue until a deal is reached, that is the plan. Housing bubble 2.0 is getting ready to pop, the Fed is removing the helium tot his bubble. Central banks are ready to crash the system, and these three indicators point to the system imploding. We are now headed down the track to an economic disaster, this will no be like any other recession or depression we have experienced it will be much worse, the system as we know it is coming to an end and will be replaced by a new one.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment