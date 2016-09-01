This Is Why You Need To Turn Off Your TV | IT'S 2017 AND YOU'RE BEING PROGRAMMED

This video will show you how your thoughts are being manipulated by the Mainstream.
Thank you for watching.God Bless You
The Elite give us the illusion of freedom but control all of the
choices. The Elite give us the choice of 500 cable stations, yet the
same message comes from all of the channels. They give us aisles and
aisles of food, yet 90% of it is just corn and soy byproducts. They give
us the choice of hundreds of political candidates, yet nothing changes
because both sides are bought and paid for by the Elite. They give you
the choice of investmentsof stocks, bonds, and real estate but when this
all goes down, you will see that it is all apart of the same illusion
of the dollar. The Elite, of course, controls the dollar. If you do not
think independently for yourself, you cannot help but to be controlled,
whether you know it or not. Every aspect of your life is monitored,
regulated, taxed and controlled, not for your betterment, but for
betterment of others…
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment