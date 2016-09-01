THIS is WHY the Deep State is Targeting Trump -- Liz Crokin
Investigative journalist Liz Crokin joins me for an in-depth discussion about the attempted assassination of Rep. Steve Scalise in Alexandria, VA. on Wednesday.
Scalise was shot by a man officials have identified as James Hodgkinson, who was killed in a subsequent shootout with DC capitol police. As is so often the case in these events, the alleged shooter is now dead so there will be no round of questioning, after all dead men tell no tales.
Crokin believes that she knows exactly why an attempt was made on Steve Scalise's life. And it's the exact same reason the elite and deep state are targeting President Trump and trying to get him impeached. Thanks for tuning in.
