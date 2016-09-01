THIS IS NASA'S RESPONSE TO ANONYMOUS' ALIEN DISCLOSURE CLAIM
When the online collectivist group Anonymous released a new video this week claiming that the space agency NASA was imminently about to announce the discovery of extra-terrestrial life in this universe, it generated a huge amount of excitement for space watchers all over the world.
Unfortunately, according to the space agency, the claims made by Anonymous in this viral video is simply incorrect. NASA CLAIMS THAT ANONYMOUS’S ALIEN ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO IS FALSE "Contrary to some reports, there's no pending announcement from NASA regarding extraterrestrial life, "said Robert Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science in a tweet published this week, putting an end to the speculation that the space agency was on the cusp of making a major announcement about the discovery of extra-terrestrial life.
