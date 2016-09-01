This Economic Collapse Is Certain but Only A Symptom Of The Dependence on Expansion
$20 Trillion government debt @ 1% interest = 200 Billion debt bill per year. $1 Trillion per year if rates were 5%! Check mate - it's over America.
The economic collapse is a symptom of the real problem we face. Americans have been busy in a rush to succeed or get dollars. In the process we have become addicted to the system this is the reason why the economic collapse will be large because the system can not survive without expanding. We see the credit collapse has begun already which is the worst possible thing for an economy dependent on expansion. This is the reason for the desperation for inflation to increase borrowing.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment