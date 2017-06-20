The World At The Turning Point, The 'Takeover' is Beginning

Tonight on the Wire, Christianity at the turning point Canadians are being silenced all while the Canadian government allows the culling of the mentally ill, Amazon did not just take over Whole Foods, rather they just began the journey to implementing the Mark of the Beast through artificial intelligence.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment