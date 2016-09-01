The Truth Behind Trumps MSNBC Tweets, Sargon of Akkad Investigated?
In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest
breaking news of the MSNBC Mika Brzezinski facelift Trump tweet, Sargon
of Akkad being investigated by Patreon, updates on the U.S Petro dollar,
a 10 million dollar fundraiser, John Podesta latest testimony and a lot
more.
