The Silence Is Deafening, Indicators Point To An Event On The Horizon
CNN tries to push their agenda on immigration but gets shot down by Homan. Paris is building a wall around the Eiffel tower. Duerte told his soldiers to take back the country by using every and all means. ISIS revenue down, land is shrinking to nothing, the IS is basically eradicated. US retreats from Al-Tanf and now is in the middle of nowhere. Putin says the foreign agents are trying to have regime change in his country. Trump is going to meet with Putin and it seems there might be some type of event to stop this from happening. Indicators are pointing to something happening starting Friday and running through next week.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment