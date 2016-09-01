The Sacred Geometry Behind It All - Sacred Geometry Explained

Sacred Geometry is the representation of the patterns that exist around and through all things. The repeating patterns life takes, the technological patterns we've made as well, patterns of the stars and celestial bodies. The real question here is...are the patterns random, or is there a force that flows through them?
