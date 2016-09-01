The Plan, The Plot & How The Deep State Is Being Out Maneuvered
The supreme court has ruled that parts of the travel ban can be implemented. The supreme court is upset with California for violating the 2nd Amendment. General Dunford arrives in Afghanistan to asses the situation, Mattis is suppose to arrive in Ukraine but the Pentagon is very quite about this. Qatar is moving closer to Iran and Russia. The plan by Pilgrims is to push Qatar away from the deep state, get rid of the terrorist and have Russia protect Qatar. If Qatar moves closer to Iran and Russia the pipeline can not be built through Syria. Al-Qaeda defects to Al-Sham as Israel attacks Syria. The corporate media (deep state) are reporting on how the middle east is a mess, they are reporting this because their plans are not panning out and they are backed into a corner.
Posted by Bob Chapman
