The Pefect Economic Storm Is About To Hit

The conference board and the gallup polls show that the consumer believes that economy is getting worse and not improving. Case-Shiller reports that the increase of housing prices has slowed. Fannie Mae reports that mortgage apps are declining, the banks confirm this. The central banks have been purchasing tech stock to keep the market up, now it seems they are in trouble and if they go down the entire market crashes. IMF revised the US growth outlook, there review shows that Trumps policies will not happen and the economy now declining and will not improve
