THE NWO LGBT AGENDA TO MAKE YOU A CRIMINAL -- Dan Dicks
This is not satire, we're dead serious. Canada is now criminalizing the use of wrong gender pronouns.
Canada’s Senate recently passed Bill C-16, which puts “gender identity” and “gender expression” into both the country’s Human Rights Code, as well as the hate crime category of its Criminal Code.
"I have a problem with the policing of our language, when you are going to force the police upon me to have to SUSPEND REALITY to recognize you as whatever you want to be recognized as, there's a slippery slope here with C-16," says Dan Dicks from Press For Truth.
It's a New World Order agenda to destroy language, societal norms and to make YOU a criminal when you simply can no longer keep all of this nonsense straight and use the wrong PRONOUN when referring to one of these nutty people who may on any given day identify as a man, a woman, or NEITHER.
Taking YOUR rights to free speech away in order to "protect" the feelings of a "group" is not only tyrannical, it will be the death of LIBERTY and freedom in western nations which become more and more Godless with each passing day.
Dicks says that Bill C-16 is just the tip of the Orwellian iceberg: "There's another controversial Bill, Bill 89 that says if parents don't recognize a child's "preferred gender", the government could then come in and take that child away and put them in a foster care facility claiming that the parents are violating the child's rights. This is the dark side of the Illuminati, the dark side of the control system, going after our children and taking away what it is to be human."
Posted by Bob Chapman
