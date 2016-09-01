The Next American Revolution | Nicholas J. Fuentes and Stefan Molyneux
While the conservative establishment remains hostile to those who have supported President Donald Trump and his America First platform - a new generation of thought leaders are quickly emerging. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Nicholas J. Fuentes to discuss his personal intellectual evolution, the challenges of multiculturalism, why decades of communism seems to be the inoculation against mass migration, winning the culture wars, misconceptions about liberty, the changing mentality of the next generation, the importance of perseverance and much much more!
Nicholas J. Fuentes is the host of America First on the Right Side Broadcasting Network.
Posted by Bob Chapman
there is no american revolution and never will be one america is a sitcom itself washington is a soap opera and the AIPAC HOLLYWOOD ROMAN EMPIRE IS YOUR MASTERS VOICE, trump is an actor and you alex the lot are fake news because everyone is fake news is just a hollywood show on animal farm/ReplyDelete