The Matrix of All Matter: Consciousness and Perception
You are not IN the universe; you ARE the universe, an intrinsic part of
it.
The most highest- the creator of all. The universal almighty (JEHOVAH)
is one with the sprite, and the Christ (JESUS) we share his likeness.
The body, the earth, and all creation have EMPs and run on the
mathematics mechanics’ put within them. The fallen angels changed DNA
added and took mixed the DNA, of animals, humans, and bred with all
making abnormalities. JUST as being done today. (CLONES, HYBRIDS ECT…)
WHAT YOU BELIEVE DOES MATTER.
BOOKS –WHY DO WE HAVE THEM?
SCIENCE-WHAT REALLY IS IT?
UNIVERSAL CREATION-IS FROM WHERE AND WHAT?
LIES-WHAT ARE THEY?
CONSCINCE & SUBCONSCIOUS-WHY TWO-WHAT ARE THEY?
ANSWERING THESE QUESTIONS WILL HELP YOU FINE OUT WHO YOU ARE.
Posted by Bob Chapman
