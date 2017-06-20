The Main Agenda Of The Bilderberg Secret Meeting, Trump
Trump withdraws the US out of the Paris Climate Accord. The climate accord was not about climate it was about business and enslaving the people. Comey is going to testify and Gowdy is slated to take Chaffetz place. Two bombings have occurred, one in the Philippines and the other in Afghanistan. Putin reports that the THAAD system in South Korea is not about North Korea. US holds additional drills with Japanese ships near NK. The terrorists in SK are on the run. The Bilderberg meeting is scheduled to happen near the White House, the main agenda is Trump.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment