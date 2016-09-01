The Lie We Live (2015) is a video written & created by myself, Spencer Cathcart, which I originally published in January 2015. It received over 26 million views, however a music company put a copyright claim on it over a small portion of background music. I've licensed new music to avoid this issue. Otherwise this is the same video and the words are exactly the same.
