The Last Time THIS Happened, It Was 1929 and 2000! Have You Followed This?
The stock market is in a constant state of economic acceleration and hardship in recovery. These are cyclical events. With central planning and state intervention, the intention is to create a more predictable, ever expanding market. Sort of like having 1 season in the weather. The issue is that central planning always fails, distorts the markets, and favours one group over another. fed federal reserve central bank interest rates financial economy inflation
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment