The Last Stage Of Popping The Bubbles Has Begun, It's Only A Matter Of Time

Macy's issues warning that profits are declining. Bankruptcies for consumers and businesses are on the rise, looks like 2008 all over again. Nancy Pelosi says she is going to put up a fight over the debt ceiling. Financial media now convincing millennials this is the time to invest. The market is rising and its time to put your money into the market. This is how bubbles pop. The central bankers don't know what else to do but to hand out money to the people and hope they will spend it in the economy. When this happens, we will see inflation and the debt will grow astronomically and then collapse, it's a no win situation
