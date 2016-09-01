Obamacare is almost dead, Trump says to repeal now. House is going to hold back the sanction bill. Immigration laws were passed, one being Kate's law. Project Veritas continues with its investigation into CNN exposing fake news. Susan Rice is prepared to testify and Eric Holder tweets something out which is really strange, looks like the hammer is about to fall and he is warning people. Russia suspends payment to the EU. Trump will meet with Putin, Lavrov says this will allow Russia and the US to repair relations. Qatar is moving away from the dollar and moving inline with China and Russian currencies.
