The Fed Unwind Is The Last Step, This Is The Warning
McDonald's and other food service businesses will be replacing workers with automated food ATM's. New homes sales magically rebounded, but when you go deep into the numbers you can see that this is more fake news. Fed finishes stress tests on banks and they all passed according to the Fed, the biggest worry is all this credit card debt, if the system crashes the banks might be in trouble. Fed Bullard says that the Fed should hold off and wait for Trump's policies before raising interest rates again. The Fed is pulling the plug on the markets, the great unwind is about to begin, the manipulation will now be greater than ever before as liquidity is pulled out of the market
