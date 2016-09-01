The Fed Is Now Preparing For The Next Economic Crisis, Here's How
Sears Canada decided to announce that it will be declaring bankruptcy, approximately 3000 people will lose their jobs. Warren Buffett steps in and purchases Home Capital Group, big surprise since they were on the verge of collapsing. Junk bonds are signalling the great debt binge is now coming to an end. The Fed announced that will start to unwind its balance sheet, why now? The obvious reason is that the bubbles are at the top, its time to unload and prepare for the next economic crisis.
Posted by Bob Chapman
