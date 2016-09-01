The Fed Desperate to HIDE SOMETHING! They Just Claimed a Crash Will NEVER Happen!
What exactly are they hiding? This is obviously complete p ropaganda and anyone can see through that. We have witnessed this before in history and we are facing this yet again. Lies in out face and we have to sit here and pretend it’s acceptable. The bankers are c riminals, working for the entities which work against us. Do not fall for their traps and don’t fund their systems.
fed federal reserve crash financial economy janet yellen
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment