The Exodus Has Begun!!! - David Icke '2017
The shockingly brutal and no mercy type behavior of the American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan reminds me of how the Israelis treat the Palestinians and I think we all know why that is, America, it seems, is the greater Israel project!
The Aldobrandini family is a top Illuminati bloodline that runs the Cult of Hades. They are involved with the Vatican and banking. The Aldobrandini family produced one pope and several cardinals for the Roman Catholic Church. The name Aldobrandini derives from the Arabic word Aldebaran which means the "follower". The Aldobrandini clan came into Europe during the Moorish invasion and have an Arabic and Basque ancestry. Ignatius Loyola who was a co-founder of the Jesuits and its first Superior General was of Basque descent and likely related with this family. They follow after the Massimo family and have intermarried with the Massimo-Lancellotti branch. The Massimo's Vatican came first and the Jesuits followed after just as Aldebaran means the follower. The Jesuit Order is part of the modern day Cult of Hades and they operate as Roman intelligence and infiltrators. The Italian Nobility uses its Jesuit universities to recruit Roman spies and agents. Cardinal Cinzio Passeri Aldobrandini has a "Reaper of Death" statue with a sickle at his tomb at San Pietro in Vincoli along with the Aldobrandini coat of arms. Death is connected with Hades or the underworld. The number Nine is associated with Hades or Pluto. Witnesses and victims of the Jesuits have revealed that satanic Jesuits involved with human sacrifice refer to themselves as the "Ninth Circle Cult". Johnny Depp was in a movie called the "Ninth Gate" and he was known for supporting the West Memphis Three and they are convicted child murderers. Members of the House of Saud are also connected with the Cult of Hades. Hades refers to the underworld or inside of the Earth. The Saudi royal family are sucking oil out of the Earth for cheap profits. The oil is like the Earth's blood. The have a palm tree on their coat of arms which symbolizes their dryness. Saudi is like sod which means dirt. The Saudi royal family are wicked tyrants who oppress women and their own people. The House of Saud have a mafia in New Jersey which works with the Italian Mafia. The Saudi Mafia have a monopoly on gas stations through contracts with oil companies owned by Saudi and Mid Eastern billionaires. The Saudi Mafia also works with the Nation of Islam and the Five Percenters. Albania has a large Islamic population and the Albanian Mafia are involved with trafficking Eastern Europeans into the Mid East and Saudi Arabia. This is depicted in the movie "Taken" where Albanian gangsters in France kidnap young women and sell them to Mid Eastern billionaires. Some of the Italian and Spanish nobility are related with the House of Saud through the Moorish invasion. The Borromeo family uses a camel on their coat of arms because they have an Arabic ancestry. Joseph Ratzinger uses a Moor on his coat of arms along with a bear that looks more like a rat. The Arabic phrase Allahu Akbar means "God is great" however those same words in Hebrew mean "praise the rat" and Joseph Rat-zinger is that rat. Princess Olimpia Aldobrandini is married to Baron David Rene de Rothschild who is the head of the French Rothschild family and currently the head of N M Rothschild & Sons today. In Judaism the Jewish lineage is passed down from the mother so it should be a Roman Catholic Rothschild-Aldobrandini that inherits the Rothschild bank. The Aldobrandini also merged a family branch with the Borghese banking family of Rome. Camillo Borghese or Pope Paul V created the Bank of the Holy Spirit in 1605 and the bank eventually merged into UniCredit. Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud went to Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey and is close friends with Prince Charles. Khalid Al Saud was knighted under Prince Carlo of Bourbon Two-Sicilies' Order of Francis I. Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma worked as a banker for ABN AMRO of the Netherlands which partly owns Saudi Hollandi Bank of Saudi Arabia. The Aldobrandini crime family and Saudi Royal family are involved with pedophilia, satanic ritual abuse, human sacrifice, murder, conspiring against foreign governments and terrorism. Members of the Aldobrandini crime family include Prince Camillo Aldobrandini, Don Clemente Aldobrandini, and Princess Olimpia Aldobrandini-Rothschild. Members of the Saudi crime family include King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Saud and many more.
