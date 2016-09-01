The End of OPEC – Andrew Hoffman

Andrew Hoffman – 7 June 2017 -- Bail In/Bail Out
-- Yesterday’s must read article, “2017 – the Year of Monetary Revolution, Revisited”
-- Precious Metals breaking above 200 week and 5 ½ year downtrend lines; Bitcoin/Crypto surging
--
Interest rates, commodity prices, dollar index, economic data plunging –
as the Fed prepares to potentially shock the world with dovishness next
week
-- Dotcom valuations in a Great Depression Era
The end of OPEC?
