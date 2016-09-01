The Elite Can't Wait, The Event Is Now Being Pushed
Trump's lawyer says he was never under investigation and is not now. Saudi is moving closer to Russia making deals on natural gas, Qatar will be trading natural gas bypassing the dollar and the euro. NATO is holding drills in the Baltic states to defend against a Russian invasion. McCain wants the strategy for Afghanistan, he is worried that everything the neocons have worked for will disappear. The deep state shoots down a Syrian aircraft in their own country. Russia says they will now track all US planes, Russia has cut off communications for now. The Syrian jet took off and 15 minutes later a US jet fired upon it and downed it. This was to provoke Syria and Russia into doing something. The Pentagon says that US pilots will defend themselves but will only attack the IS. The White House stated they will keep communications open with Russia. The WSJ admits that Israel and the other middle eastern countries have been supporting the terrorists in Syria.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment