The Economy Is Imploding So Quickly That It's Time To Think About Preparing
ADP employment surges despite Challenger reporting a 71% jump in job cuts. Radio Shack, Michael Kors and many other retailers are closing a vast amount of stores. One bank make a forecast and says that a quarter of the malls will close.More stores are slated to close, this is the retail apocalypse. GM reports that their inventories are at the level right before the 2008 crisis. Ford reports fleet sales are down by 15%. US construction spending is down & manufacturing is down.Many of the economic indicators are reporting that we are head towards a major collapse. Soros admit the EU is trouble and the Trump administration is hostile.
Posted by Bob Chapman
